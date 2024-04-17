Apple CEO Tim Cook says the tech giant is weighing the possibility of making some of its gadgets in Indonesia, as the iPhone maker explores production bases beyond its longtime stronghold of China, reports Bloomberg.

Responding to a request from Indonesia President Joko Widodo, he said Apple will look into the feasibility of local manufacturing. His comments came a day after the CEO made a similar pledge to Vietnam, already a growing source of Apple devices including AirPods.

Indonesia is an increasingly important market for iPhone sales. The IDC research group says that, last year, the Indonesian smartphone market witnessed a notable trend: Higher-priced smartphone segment (>US$600) was the only one to grow in 2023, with a 78% year-over-year growth, dominated by Apple and Samsung.

