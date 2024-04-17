Apple has announced new progress to expand clean energy around the world and advance momentum toward Apple 2030, the company’s goal to be carbon neutral across its entire value chain by the end of this decade.

More than 18 gigawatts of clean electricity now power Apple’s global operations and manufacturing supply chain, more than triple the amount in 2020. Apple is making new investments in solar power in the U.S. and Europe to help address the electricity customers use to charge and power their Apple devices, says Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

As part of its broader environmental efforts, Apple also advanced progress toward another ambitious 2030 goal: to replenish 100% of the fresh water used in corporate operations in high-stress locations. This includes launching new partnerships to deliver nearly 7 billion gallons in water benefits — from restoring aquifers and rivers, to funding access to drinking water — over the next 20 years.

Jackson says that, as with clean energy, Apple has extended its commitment to clean water across the entire supply chain: Together, Apple suppliers saved over 12 billion gallons of fresh water last year, for a total of 76 billion gallons in water savings since the company launched its Supplier Clean Water Program in 2013.

