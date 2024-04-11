Apple TV+ has announced that “Land of Women,” its new six-episode dramedy starring and executive produced by Golden Globe nominee Eva Longoria, will make its global debut with two episodes on Wednesday, June 26.

Then new episodes will unfold every Wednesday through July 24. The series will also star film and television star Carmen Maura and newcomer Victoria Bazúa.

Here’s how the series is described: “Land of Women” stars Longoria as Gala, a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother (Maura) and teenage daughter (Bazúa). To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return. The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

