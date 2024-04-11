The “ghost touch” bug affecting some models of the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2 also affects the Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Ultra 1, Apple said in a memo shared with Apple Authorized Service Providers.

From the memo: If you are experiencing false touch type symptoms on your Apple Watch Series 9 or Ultra 2, Apple is currently aware of this issue and is investigating. We’ve been told not to replace the watch for this issue but instead to tell you to wait for a software update to address it soon.

The ghost touch issue was first reported in February. Some Apple Watch users reported issues with random and invisible touches and swipes on their smartwatches.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related