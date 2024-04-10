Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From Apple’s Newsroom page: Apple says that the Vision Pro enables enterprises to build experiences that weren’t possible before.

° From DigiTimes: Apple probably won’t hold a big event for the debut of new iPad Pros and iPad Airs.

° From 9to5Mac: An Apple research paper describes how the company has been developing Ferret-UI, a generative AI system specifically designed to be able to make sense of app screens.

° From The Information (a subscription is required to read the article): Jony Ive’s AI design project could get US$1 billion funding from Lauren Powell Jobs.

° From The MacObserver: Sunbird says it is bringing back iMessages to Android all over again. It claims to resolve the problems and guarantee safety.

° From MacRumors: The Apple Watch Series 9 is now available in Apple’s refurbished store in Australia and New Zealand for the first time since the device launched in September.

° From an X tweet: Passkeys is now available as a login option for everyone globally on iOS.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, MacVoices Live! takes a financial turn as Chuck Joiner, Dave Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius, Eric Bolden, Jeff Gamet, and Guy Serle look at the meaning of an adjustment to the Apple Savings Account interest rate, and how the DOJ’s claim that Apple’s share repurchases supports their antitrust allegations falls apart.

