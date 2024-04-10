Aqara, a provider of smart home solutions, has announced the availability of the Motion and Light Sensor P2, its new generation motion sensor built upon the Thread protocol and the Matter standard.

The native Matter connectivity offers compatibility across smart home platforms including Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings, according to Cathy You, Aqara senior vice president, Global Business and Strategy. With Matter’s local networking capabilities, the P2 sensor ensures enhanced responsiveness and reliability, she adds.

The Motion and Light Sensor P2 integrates an ultra-wide angle PIR motion sensor with a standalone illumination sensor, providing precise detection up to 23 feet and 170 degrees horizontally. This facilitates a range of use scenarios from automated lighting and security enhancement to climate control.

The sensor also measures light intensity independently of motion detection3, enabling sophisticated lighting and window covering control for optimal comfort and energy efficiency. Engineered for longevity, the Motion and Light Sensor P2 boasts a battery life of up to two years.

As a Thread-enabled device, the Motion and Light Sensor P2 connects to any Matter controller with Thread Border Router functionality, and allows use across multiple compatible platforms thanks to Matter’s multi-admin feature. What’s more, the sensor offers a few Aqara Home exclusive features such as customizable sensitivity and detection timeout settings for tailored performance, according to You. Users can fine-tune both parameters through the Aqara Home app, which requires Aqara’s own Thread-enabled Matter controller, for example the upcoming Hub M3.

The Motion and Light Sensor P2 is now available in Aqara’s Amazon brand stores in North America (US, Canada), Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, UK) and Asia (Japan), as well as through select Aqara retailers worldwide. The US price is US$33.99.

