Apple wants Vision Pro users to be able to share virtual objects as evidenced by a newly granted patent (number US 11956231 B1) for “Authority Transfer for Virtual Objects in shared Computer-generated Reality Environments.”

About the patent

The patent generally relates to electronic devices such as head mounted display (HMDs — in other words, the Vision Pro) that provide a shared computer-generated reality (CGR) environment, and in particular, to systems, methods, and devices providing authority transfer of a virtual object in a shared CGR environment.

In the patent Apple describes a technique where a shared CGR environment provides local CGR environment replication between multiple networked peers where each networked peer (e.g., node in a networked session) is capable of creating, modifying, and sharing a certain subset of virtual objects in the CGR environment.

Each networked peer transmits state updates (e.g., pose, motion, simulated physics, etc.) to other peers for its respective subset of virtual objects to synchronize the shared CGR environment. One problem is that local CGR environment versions at each networked peer can diverge when ownership of virtual objects in the shared CGR environment is transferred among the networked peers. Apple wants to overcome such issues with the Vision Pro.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “Various implementations disclosed herein include devices, systems, and methods that provide authority transfer of a virtual object in a shared CGR environment. In some implementations, at a first electronic device associated with a first owner having authority to transmit state updates of a virtual object, a state update is transmitted to one or more peers participating in the shared CGR environment associated with the current state of the virtual object by the first electronic device.

“In some implementations, a handoff message is transmitted to indicate that ownership of the virtual object is being handed off. Then, an acquisition message transmitted by a second electronic device associated with a second owner indicates ownership acquisition of the virtual object by the second owner. The first electronic device accepts state updates of the virtual object transmitted from the second owner based on receiving the acquisition message.”

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related