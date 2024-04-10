Apple TV+ has revealed a first look at the new 10-episode series “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” inspired by the Emmy Award-nominated “Yo Gabba Gabba!” It will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, August 9.

Here’s how the series is described: “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” expands the universe of “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, delighting kids and parents alike worldwide with its blend of supremely singable music, colorful live-action characters and captivating animation. The magical world of Yo Gabba GabbaLand is populated by a dazzling lineup of new friends along with returning beloved characters Brobee, Foofa, Muno, Toodee and Plex. Yo Gabba GabbaLand and the Gabba friends are all brought to life through the imagination of new host Kammy Kam, played by rising star Kamryn Smith (“Come Dance with Me”).

“Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” invites audiences to explore a magical world of endless possibilities and promise with friends both familiar and new, in a reimagining that brings to life an expansive Yo Gabba GabbaLand. Filled with optimism and fun, kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and grow together.

The new series stars original “Yo Gabba Gabba!” cast members Erin Pearce as Toodee, Emma Penrose as Foofa, Adam Deibert as Muno, Amos Watene as Brobee and Christian Jacobs as Plex. Visiting guests across the season include Reggie Watts (“Tuca & Bertie,” “The Late Late Show With James Corden”), Emmy Award winner Sam Richardson (”The Afterparty”), Critics Choice Award nominee Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), SAG Award winner Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is the New Black”), Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) Grammy Award winner Diplo, Grammy Award winner Flea and many more.

