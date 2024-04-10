With Apple engaged in an ongoing battle with the European Commission over the Digital Markets Act, the tech giant apparently wants more of its own ground troops in the European Union.

As noted by AppleInsider, Apple has a job listing for a head of Corporate PR, Europe. Here’s the job description: The Head of Corporate PR Europe will help devise and implement global communications initiatives that resonate with a European audience.

Responsibilities will include strategic planning and execution, identifying and handling issues in a fast-paced environment and continuous news cycle across Europe.

We are looking for someone to help run media activities in this region to support and drive understanding of Apple’s values.

You will lead a team in London and work closely with other PR managers dedicated to Corporate PR based in Paris and Berlin as well as a broader network of PR managers across Europe.

