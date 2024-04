Cisdem Data Recovery for Mac has been updated to version 16. This new version adds support for data recovery from an unbootable Mac.

Cisdem Data Recovery is designed to restore document, video, audio, photo, email, archive and others from all major storage devices and file systems on a Mac. It requires macOS 10.9 or later. Pricing is US$59.95 for a monthly plan, $99.95 for an annual plan; and $149.95 for a lifetime plan.

