Bezalel, makers of the Prelude Wireless MagSafe Charger, has released its new Prelude X MagSafe power adapter and battery pack series, wireless charging solutions engineered to fast charge any compatible iPhone (versions 12 and above).

At the forefront of this series is the Prelude XS, which lets you charge your iPhone 12, 13 or 14 cable free. It boasts an output charging capacity of up to 27W and a type-C port at the bottom, it lets you wire charge your device anytime at your preferred convenience. To top it all off, it allows simultaneous charging of both your iPhone and battery pack.

Completing this suite of wireless chargers are the Prelude X and Prelude XR battery packs, which offer simultaneous wire charging of AirPods and wireless charging of an iPhone. With battery capacities of 5000 and 10000 mAh respectively, Prelude X and Prelude XR utilizes up to 15W of output wireless charging power and 20W output wired charging power.

The Bezalel Prelude X Series starts at US$29. For more info, visit https://www.bezalel-preludex.com.

