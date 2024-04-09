Apple TV+ has announced that on Earth Day it will celebrate its slate of original programming highlighting the wonders of our planet and the importance of doing what we can to protect it.

From the second season premiere of “Jane,” inspired by the work of legendary conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, to the immersive “Earthsounds,” a new nature docuseries narrated by Emmy Award winner Tom Hiddleston revealing the untold ways animals communicate around the world, to the wonders of “Prehistoric Planet,” narrated by Sir David Attenborough, Apple TV+ wants to be your home for Earth Day.

Earth Day 2024 is on Monday, April 22. The day demonstrates support for environmental protection. First held on April 22, 1970, it now includes a wide range of events coordinated globally by Earthday.org including one billion people in more than 193 countries.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

