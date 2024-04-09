Apple wants multiple Vision Pros to be able to operate in concert for multiple users as evidenced by a newly granted Apple patent (US 11953690 B2) for a “Head-mountable Device and Connector.”

In the patent Apple describes the ability of multiple head-mounted devices (that would be the Vision Pro, of course) and/or other electronic devices can operate in concert to provide multiple users with shared experiences and content enjoyment. Such operations can be facilitated by a connection between multiple head-mounted devices and/or other electronic devices to allow different users to receive content.

Apple say that such a connection can be made possible by a connector that directly and physically connects head-mounted devices and/or other electronic devices to each other and transmits signals between them. Apple says that by providing a physical connection, the signals can be efficiently transmitted even when other types of connections (e.g., wireless) aren’t available.

About the Vision Pro

