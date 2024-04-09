Apple has announced three new games coming to Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$6.99/month game streaming service that has over 200 games, on May 2. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Here are the games and their descriptions:

° A Slight Chance of Sawblades+: A storm is coming, but umbrellas won’t help – it’s going to rain SAWBLADES!! Dodge, jump and somersault over razor-sharp sawblades in an attempt to survive the deadly storm!

A Slight Chance of Sawblades + is only available for the iPhone and iPad. It’s a single player game for ages nine and up.

Dicey Dungeons+: It’s a role-playing game in which you become a giant dice and battle to the end of an ever-changing dungeon.

Dicey Dungeons + is only available for the iPhone and iPad. It’s a single player game for ages 12 and up.

Summer Pop+: You can go fishing with Lemon Remon; collect ingredients to make fruit ice cream and juice with Coffee Lot; collect candies and dolls for Rosy Mona and Purple Amy; join the Green Idol to defeat the Octopus Boss.

Summer Pop+ is only available for the iPhone and iPad. It’s a single player game for ages four and up.

