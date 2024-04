Young actor Peter Dager (“Insidious: The Red Door”) has landed the co-lead opposite Owen Wilson in Apple TV+’s 10-episode comedy series created, written by and executive produced by Jason Keller, reports Deadline.

The untitled comedy stars Wilson as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After he gets fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce hedges his bets entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom, played by Dager.

Cuban-American actor Dager was recently seen in “Insidious 5,” directed by Patrick Wilson, and had a major role in the 2022 film, “Who Invited Charlie?”

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today