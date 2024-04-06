Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of April 1-5.

° Apple researchers have developed an AI system that can understand ambiguous references.

° Analyst Jeff Pu says “AirPods Lite” and a new AirPods Max are coming later this year.

° After adding 50 movies to its Apple TV+ back catalog (well, for a limited time) last month, Apple has now added another 50 films.

° eXeX, which specializes in artificial intelligence enhanced surgical logistics software, says it’s achieved a world first by successfully utilizing the Apple Vision Pro in organizing and managing a Reverse Total Shoulder Arthroplasty.

° Apple’s services segment is likely to capture one-fourth of the company’s total revenue in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research’s Apple 360 service.

° Apple has updated its iWork apps — Pages, Keynote, and Numbers — for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. They’re free downloads at the Mac App Store and Apple App Store.

° Apple App Store revenue grew +13% in the month of March.

° After abandoning its Apple Car project, Apple now reportedly has teams investigating a push into personal robotics.

° Niantic is rolling out support for its 8th Wall Metaversal Deployment to the Apple Vision Pro headset.

° Apple TV+ landed two awards at the 2024 Critics Choice Super Awards, which honor best in genre movies and TV series by Critics Choice Association members.

° Apple lays off 614 employees — likely due to the cancelation of the Apple Car project.

° Apple TV+ now has 8% of the U.S. streaming market.

° Apple saw strong volume growth of 168% year-on-year in Malaysia in February, shipping 86,000 iPhone units while also leading in shipment by sales value.

