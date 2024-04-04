Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From MacRumors: The Apple Card savings account’s interest rate has been lowered to 4.4%.

° From Reuters: The U.S. Federal Communications Commission will vote to reinstate landmark net neutrality rules and assume new regulatory oversight of broadband internet that was rescinded under former President Donald Trump, the agency’s chair said.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has sent an email to Apple Card users informing them of a “system error” that occurred on Monday. According to the email, this led to some Apple Card users erroneously being told they weren’t enrolled in Scheduled Payments.

° From iMore: Installing third-party iPhone app marketplaces is so fiddly and convoluted, you might never want to actually do it.

° From The Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Google might charge Apple for using its AI tools.

° From MacVoices Live!: The MacVoices Live! discussion of the DOJ’s action against Apple continues as Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Ben Roethig, Jim Rea, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Web Bixby, Mark Fuccio, and Jeff Gamet examine some of the more unusual aspects of the pleadings, what Apple’s response will be, and how the media is addressing the developments. (Part 2)

