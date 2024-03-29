ROKFORM has released a limited-edition color of their Rugged Case in a blue color.

This exclusive edition will be available for the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for a limited time, offering users a blend of style and rugged protection.

The case has a dual compound construction with reinforced corners, extra camera protection, and an integrated MagSafe ring for quick magnetic mounting. The case features patented RokLock mounting technology for fast and secure twist lock attachment to the company’s various car, bike, and motorcycle mounts.

ROKFORM CEO Jeff Whitten says ROKFORM cases are built to withstand not just everyday wear and tear, drops, scrapes, and scuffs. Each case comes with 360-degree and military-grade drop protection. Available in limited quantities, the limited-edition Rugged Case will be available for purchase for US$69.99 starting March 28 on rokform.com.

