° From The Mac Observer: Scammers seem to be using a fake version of CleanMyMac X, a well-known Mac management and cleanup tool from MacPaw, in an attempt to obtain your personal data, including passwords.

° From AppleInsider: Apple has notified the 350 Swift Student Challenge winners of their victory and rewards, which include AirPods Max, a certificate, and a free one-year membership to the developer program.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s M3 Ultra chip may be designed as its own, standalone chip, rather than be made up of two M3 Max dies, according to a plausible new theory.

° From Macworld: Although it hasn’t officially been announced by Apple, iOS 17.4 appears to have unlocked Qi2 support for the iPhone 12.

° From 9to5Mac: The Android website has added a new landing page for Google Messages that talks about the first-party messaging experience, while also noting that RCS on the iPhone is coming in fall 2024.

