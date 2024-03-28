Later today Apple will release its first sports film shot in Immersive Video format for the Vision Pro, as noted by 9to5Mac.

Immersive Video is a new entertainment format pioneered by Apple that transports viewers to the center of a story with 180-degree 3D 8K recordings captured with Spatial Audio. Immersive videos offer a 180-degree 3D video experience with Spatial Audio on the Apple Vision Pro. (Apple says Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity.)

Today’s short film will feature highlights from the 2023 Major League Soccer Cup playoffs. Apple Vision Pro owners can watch the film for free in the TV app, beginning at 6 p.m. (Pacific).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related