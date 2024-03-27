Liquid Instruments, which specializes in reconfigurable test instrumentation, has announced that its Moku platform is available for the Apple Vision Pro.

This launches the first interactive 3D test system for optics researchers, according to Daniel Shaddock, co-founder and CEO of Liquid Instruments. Integrating the versatile Moku platform with a camera-based vision system helps users maximize efficiency in the lab, he adds.

Moku harnesses the processing power of field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs) to deliver a suite of instruments from bench essentials like an oscilloscope to advanced tools like a lock-in amplifierand quickly adapt to new technologies. With visionOS, Moku users have a new way to access instruments in addition to existing macOS, iPadOS, Windows,, and Python support.

Users can now leverage hand and eye gestures to interact with multiple instruments and accelerate testing in optics, photonics, and quantum research labs with no monitors required. For users in laser labs who are already accustomed to protective goggles, Moku for visionOS brings helpful new capabilities to their gear to deliver the ultimate optics lab experience, Shaddock says.

He adds that users can now modify and monitor their experiments from multiple screens embedded in the real world, fully untethered from the lab bench. They can also run Moku alongside other applications to share data with colleagues or reference key documentation to boost productivity. To learn more about Moku for visionOS, go to https://info.liquidinstruments.com/visionos.

