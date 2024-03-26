Apple TV+ has announced that it’s renewed “The Last Thing He Told Me” for a second season.

It will be based on the upcoming sequel to the book by Laura Dave. Her follow-up novel is confirmed for publication in 2025 — from Simon & Schuster/Marysue Ricci Books in the U.S., and Penguin Random House/Century Books in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand — ahead of the premiere of the second season of the Apple TV+ series.

Hailing from 20th Television and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (a part of Candle Media), “The Last Thing He Told Me” season two will expand the story with stars Jennifer Garner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Angourie Rice and David Morse set to reprise their roles. The first season was Apple’s most-watched limited series in 2023.

About Apple TV+

