Apple is now offering its Major League Soccer Season Pass free for one month. It normally costs US$14.99, or $12.99 for Apple TV+ subscribers in the U.S.

The offer is being promoted on Leo Messi’s Instagram account. The offer must be redeemed by April 5.

According to Apple, MLS Season Pass will feature every match of the regular season, Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts — a first in live sports broadcasting. It will also feature pregame shows, a whip-around show that will provide live look-ins from every match and feature every goal, penalty kick, and big save, as well as analysis and discussion from all the key moments, and a postgame wrap-up to close each night.

All matches will feature commentary in either English or Spanish, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French. Pregame shows and the postgame wrap-up will be available in English and Spanish. Fans in the US and Canada will also have the option to select their home team’s radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available.

