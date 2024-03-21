Star Micronics, which specializes in point-of-sale (POS) hardware and customer engagement solutions, has launched a new line of 1D/2D barcode scanners.

According to Christophe Naasz, global director of Business development at Star Micronics, the line (and features) include:

The BSD-40U – A high-performance 2D desktop scanner, the BSD-40U combines superior motion tolerance with a large field of view, making it ideal for fast-paced retail and hospitality settings. It has a high-resolution CMOS, and its robust design ensures durability and resilience in demanding environments.

The BSH-32B – This wireless Bluetooth handheld scanner is perfect for environments requiring untethered operations for inventory or quick and accurate barcode parsing capabilities. The BSH-32B boasts a high-resolution image sensor and a long-lasting battery, ensuring uninterrupted operation.

The BSH-32U – A handheld USB scanner, the BSH-32U is designed for versatile use in retail, hospitality, and event spaces. It reads and parses 1D/2D barcodes from various surfaces with ease and features an IP42-rated, drop-resistant design.

The BSH-20U – Offering the capabilities of a 2D scanner at the cost of a 1D scanner, the BSH-20U is an economical solution for businesses seeking accuracy without a hefty price tag. It features a high-powered CPU and is durable enough to withstand the rigors of everyday use.

Star Micronics’ latest scanners are available for purchase through authorized resellers. For more information, visit https://starmicronics.com

