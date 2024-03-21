Lexar has introduced the SL500 Portable SSD, the latest addition to its portable SSD lineup.

Featuring a slim, solid aluminum unibody construction that fits in the palm of your hand, the Lexar SL500 Portable SSD delivers 2000MB/s max read and 1800MB/s max write speeds, according to Joey Lopez, Lexar’s director of marketing.

The SL500 Portable SSD is compatible with a wide range of devices. For example, it works with the iPhone 15 series, serving as a backup for photos, videos, and more. It pairs especially well with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices.

The SL500 Portable SSD supports Apple Pro Res Recording allowing users to shoot directly to the drive in 4K at up to 60FPS. Paired with macOS X 10.6 (or higher), Windows 11/10/7/8, or Android 4.4+, it offers extra storage.

It can also be used to store game files for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, PlayStation 5 with system software version 4.50 or higher, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S. It also comes with Lexar DataShield, a The SL500 Portable SSD is available in 2TB at $229.99 and will be available in a 4TB capacity at the end of quarter two.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related