Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of March 11-15.

° Apple is reportedly hard at work planning the follow-up to the Apple Vision Pro, which could cost half as much as the current model.

° AirPods Pro may get a hearing aid-style function when iOS arrives this year.

° Apple’s global smartphone production surged 58.6% in quarter four of 2023.

° Apple has purportedly started development on the M4 MacBook Pro.

° Apple’s existing research center in Shanghai will be expanded to support all of its product lines.

° Apple has officially announced the ability for developers in the European Union to download apps directly from websites.

° Cromwell Hospital has become the first hospital in the UK and Europe to use the Apple Vision Pro as a surgical logistics and organizational tool.

° Apple has announced that Apple Arcade, its game streaming service, will launch five new titles in April.

° It’s just a matter of time until pulse oximetry returns to the Apple Watch (though it could be four years).

° The Mac has 14.3% of New Zealand’s personal computer market, and 14.7% of Australia’s personal computer market.

° CIRP: About 60% of new Mac buyers in the past year are PC/Chromebook converts.

° Apple has welcomed key manufacturing partners Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Murata Manufacturing as new investors in the Restore Fund.

° The Mac’s U.S. PC market share grew 16.9% from quarter four (Q4) of 2022 to Q4 of 2023 with sales growing from 2.1 million to 2.4 million.

° Apple has acquired Canadian artificial intelligence startup DarwinAI, “adding technology to its arsenal ahead of a big push into generative AI in 2024.”

° Apple recently began selling a MacBook Air with a M3 chip. Now Walmart is selling the older model, a MacBook Air with M1 chip.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related