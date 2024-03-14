Emmy nominee Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country,” “Underground”) is set to lead the new Apple Original drama series “Firebug,” reports Deadline.

The series is loosely inspired by events surrounding notorious California arsonist John Leonard Orr. She will star alongside Taron Egerton (who plays an enigmatic arson investigator) in the project developed, written and executive produced by Dennis Lehane. Smollett will play Michelle, a rising-star detective.

Firebug” will be produced by Apple Studios and is developed, written and executive produced by Lehane. In addition to starring, Egerton will serve as executive producer alongside Richard Plepler through EDEN Productions; Bradley Thomas and Dan Friedkin through Imperative Entertainment.

The fictional series is inspired by some of the events presented in truth.media’s acclaimed “Firebug” podcast, which was hosted by the Oscar and Emmy-winning Antholis, who executive produces for Crime Story Media, LLC; Emmy Award winner Marc Smerling serves as executive producer for Truth Podcasting Corp.

