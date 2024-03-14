Apple has struck a deal with Matthew Hamachek, one of the directors behind the ports docuseries “The Dynasty: New England Patriots.”

In addition to “The Dynasty, “Hamachek directed HBO’s Tiger Woods documentary “Tiger.” He started his career working on the Oscar-nominated documentary “Street Fight” before working on “Racing Dreams” and “If A Tree Falls” before co-producing docs including “Cartel Land,” “Amanda Knox,” “City of Ghosts,” and “The Trade.” Hamachek also exec produced Netflix’s Return To Space, which was directed by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi.

