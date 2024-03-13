Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From the Apple Heart & Movement Study: Here’s a look at which states are meeting the recommended 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise per week threshold — and which aren’t.

° From AppleInsider: A second micro LED supplier has announced the abrupt cancellation of a project believed to be for micro LED displays for the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

° From the New York Post: Apple execs and lobbyists — including CEO Tim Cook — visited the White House 87 times since President Joe Biden took office as antitrust crackdown looms.

° From MacRumors: Apple Maps has expanded the availability of cycling routes in Europe by adding support for the countries of Austria, Belgium, and Sweden.

° From iMore: Forget the Apple Car, CEO Tim Cook’s already moved on after making a surprise appearance in this Porsche promo video.

° From TechCrunch: Most subscription mobile apps don’t make money, new report shows.

° From the Brazilian blogMacMagazine: Apple has expanded the manufacture of the iPhone 15 beyond the units that already did this in India and China — and now there are indications that the device is also being assembled in Brazil.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Aukey Marketing Executive Tommy Guo discusses the many devices introduced or upgraded for 2024.

