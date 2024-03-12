Spring is just around the corner and mophie has announced a new spring-inspired, limited-edition version of the US$149.95 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe.

It’s designed to keep you fully charged and organized whether on vacation or traveling for business. It can provide up to 15W of fast-charging power and has dedicated pink charging spots for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods/AirPods Pro. The magnetic surfaces mean you’ll hit the charging sweet spot every time.

When finished, the travel charger folds up y and fits into a compact cherry blossom embroidered case. The Cherry Blossom 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe is available exclusively at Apple retail stores in Japan, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore, and on mophie.com.

