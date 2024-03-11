In a Q&A session focused on the Apple Car, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman explained what has happened with the Apple Car team once the project was canceled.

Here’s what he says: The Apple car team was broken up. The people working on the AI “brain” for the car have been shifted to Apple’s main AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) group. The people working on the car’s operating system and other software-based components are moving over to software teams under Craig Federighi. Most of the hardware team is either being laid off or being told they can look for other jobs inside Apple. What has been really surprising to me is that Apple’s most senior hardware executives on the car project are without a job. Apple saved nothing for them elsewhere — and their focus is first on finding jobs for their staff. It’s going to be musical chairs, unfortunately, with roles not left for everyone.

