° From AppleInsider: Apple has finally fixed its SSD speeds in the entry-level model of M3 MacBook Air, with it now using two flash chips instead of just one.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s upcoming redesigned iPad Air and OLED iPad Pro models could include a front-facing camera positioned on the side of the device so that it is upright when in a landscape orientation.

° From Cult of Mac: New generative AI features are expected to be a highlight of iOS 18, and a skilled artist created a concept video that presents an early look at how these might work.

° From The Mac Observer: An alleged leaked iPhone 16 Pro image hints at the rumored Capure button.

° From MacVoices Live!: Dr. Lorenzo Maria Bonelli of Rolling Square discuss their latest products that are available and some that are coming later this year. They include a laptop charger that you sit your laptop on rather than plugging it in and tracker cards for your wallet that feature long life or replaceable batteries, depending on your preference.

