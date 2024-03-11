Future Macs, iPads, and iPhones may come with antiglare options. Apple has been granted a patent (number US 11921368 B2) for “Electronic Devices Having Antiglare Films With Transparent Apertures.”

About the patent

In the patent Apple notes that electronic devices such as laptop computers, cellular telephones, and other equipment can have displays are covered with antiglare films, which reduces/prevents glare when a user views the displays. However, the tech giant says it can be challenging to incorporate desired functionality into devices such as these.

For example, it may be difficult to incorporate light-based devices such as light sensors and cameras into a device with a display covered by an antiglare film, as the antiglare film may diffuse light incident on the light sensors and cameras. Apple thinks it can overcome such issues.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “An electronic device may be provided with a display. The display may be overlapped by an antiglare film. The antiglare film may have a rough surface to diffuse incident light, thereby reducing glare. Additionally, the antiglare film may have a smooth portion that forms a transparent window and allows light to pass through undiffused. The electronic device may include a light-based component, such as a camera, that receives undiffused light through the transparent window.

“By overlapping the light-based component with the transparent window, the light-based component may receive the light in an unimpeded manner, thereby making more accurate measurements of the light. The display may have one or more display layers, such as opaque masking layers or polarizers, with openings that are aligned with the transparent window. The light-based component may receive the light through these openings so that the light is not absorbed or polarized before reaching the component.”

