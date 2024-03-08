Bloons TB Battles 2, The Battle of Polytopia and Crayola Adventures are now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s US$6.99/month game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

Bloons TB Battles 2 — a multiplayer game for ages nine and up — is available for the iPhone and iPad, but not, alas, for the Mac or the Apple TV set-top box. Apple TV set-top box. Here’s how the game—which has gamepad support — is described: The ultimate head to head tower defense game is back bigger and better than ever! Featuring powerful Heroes, epic Monkey Towers, dynamic new Maps and even more ways to play Bloon bustin’ battles! Two heroes will enter the arena but only 1 will emerge victorious. Can you reach the fabled Hall of Masters and claim the ultimate prize?

The Battle of Polytopia — a single player game for ages 9 and up —is also available only for the iPhone and iPad. Here’s how the game is described: The Battle of Polytopia is a turn based civilization strategy game about controlling the map, fighting enemy tribes, discovering new lands and mastering new technologies. You take on the role as the ruler of a tribe and attempt to build a civilization in a turn based strategy competition with the other tribes. It can be played offline why the game is also suitable for traveling.

Thankfully,Crayola Adventures works on the Mac and Apple TV, as well as the iPhone and iPad. Here’s how the single-player game for ages four and up, and which has gamepad support is described: Crayola Adventures is a bridge for players of all ages to build connections between their digital experiences and learning journey to hone problem-solving, creativity and language skills . It empowers players to be the authors, illustrators and heroes of stories as unique as they are.

