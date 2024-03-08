Parallels has released Parallels Desktop Version 19.3.0. Details are in this Parallels blog from Carlos Lapao: https://www.parallels.com/blogs/parallels-desktop-19-3/ which highlights the following updates:

Play hundreds of Windows games on a Mac with Apple silicon

New clipboard synchronization modes to make copy and pasting between Mac and virtual machines more flexible

Smoother scrolling in Linux with Trackpad

Express installation of Ubuntu on Apple silicon

An enhanced experience with virtual macOS on Apple silicon

Tune VM configuration via UI

Better keyboard integration

ZScaler Compatibility

You can download a 14-day free trial of Parallels Desktop 19.3.0. The price is US$99.99 per year.

