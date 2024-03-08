Parallels has released Parallels Desktop Version 19.3.0. Details are in this Parallels blog from Carlos Lapao: https://www.parallels.com/blogs/parallels-desktop-19-3/ which highlights the following updates:

  • Play hundreds of Windows games on a Mac with Apple silicon 
  • New clipboard synchronization modes to make copy and pasting between Mac and virtual machines more flexible 
  • Smoother scrolling in Linux with Trackpad 
  • Express installation of Ubuntu on Apple silicon 
  • An enhanced experience with virtual macOS on Apple silicon 
  • Tune VM configuration via UI   
  • Better keyboard integration 
  • ZScaler Compatibility

You can download a 14-day free trial of Parallels Desktop 19.3.0. The price is US$99.99 per year.



