Apple will make about 8.5 million of its new iPad Pros, which are due soon, according to DigiTimes. I’m predicting they’ll be announced on March 18 or 19 (though they could be announced as early as next week).

The biggest change will be the OLED displays on the pro tablets. They’re likely to be hybrid OLED displays made with a combination of flexible and rigid materials. This could mean the updated iPad Pros would be even thinner and lighter design than current models.

Speaking of which, the 11-inch model slimming down by 13.5% to about 3.2 inches, while the 12.9-inch model is likely to shrink by 21.8% to 3.1 inches. This makes them the slimmest flagship tablets you can get your hands on. What’s more, the display on the bigger model will, I think, grow slightly — from 12.9 inches to 13 inches.

Such changes may see a price hike in the tablet line-up. Apple’s upcoming OLED iPad Pro will start at $1,500, rising to between $1,800 and $2,000 depending on size and configuration, representing a major increase in prices compared to Apple’s current equivalents, according to the news aggregator account “yeux1122” on the Naver blog.

However, I’m going out on a limb and predict that any price hikes won’t be more than $100.

The rumor mill says that the orientation of Face ID will be tweaked — and I think that’s true. The orientation will favor landscape mode, which matches up with how most users interact with their iPads.

Look for the iPad Pros to get support for MagSafe charging, although theres’s a chance this might not happen.Why? Apparently, MagSafe charging works better with a glass back, but that would make the iPad Pro more fragile. Having an aluminum back would make it difficult to make the device compatible with the MagSafe Charger.

DigiTimes says that LGD has been chosen as the OLED supplier for the 12.9-inch model, with a planned production of around 4.5 million units in 2024. SDC, on the other hand, has been selected as the OLED supplier for the 11-inch model, with a planned production of around 4 million units in 2024.

