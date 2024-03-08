Apple has reversed a decision to shut down Epic Games’ developer account in the European Union, and the account has now been reinstated.

In a statement to MacRumors, Apple said that Epic Games has committed to following the rules, allowing Epic Sweden to be reaccepted into the Apple Developer Program.

From the statement: Following conversations with Epic, they have committed to follow the rules, including our DMA policies. As a result, Epic Sweden AB has been permitted to re-sign the developer agreement and accepted into the Apple Developer Program.

On March 6, has terminated Epic Games Sweden’s developer account worldwide due to the game developer’s pattern of “untrustworthy behavior.” This is just the latest development in the apparently eternal struggle between Apple and Epic.

