VR Panda has released a head strap accessory for the Apple Vision Pro. The US$19 Comfort Module accessory works with the Dual Loop Band that comes with the spatial computer.

It adds memory foam to both straps to make wearing the headset more tolerable during longer sessions. The folks at VR Panda says it has soft, high-quality, slow-rebound memory foam on top to reduce head pressure.

What’s more, the back of the head has a larger and more comfortable circular back cushion with soft memory foam. The Comfort Module is available in black, orange, white, and blue colors.

