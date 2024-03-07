Stellar, a global data care leader, has launched the twelfth version of its flagship Mac Data Recovery software.

The new release sports a new, modern and flexible user interface supporting personalized themes for Mac users. It also offers improved data recovery results for files, folders, documents, e-mails, photos, music, and other important data across diverse data loss scenarios including accidental deletion, drive formatting, system crash, unrecognized volume etc.

According to Stellar CEO Sunil Chandna, Mac Data Recovery 12 can quickly recover data from FileVault encrypted storage devices, emptied ‘Trash,’ encrypted APFS partitions along with support for 4k drive. The update is fully compatible and optimized for the latest macOS Sonoma 14.0 edition.

Additionally, it can run on Mac devices powered by the latest Apple M3 chip without the need to disable the SIP or add the KEXT. The release also supports fragmented MOV an MP4 video recovery for removable thumb drives and memory cards.

Chandna says that, in addition to data recovery, multimedia repair functionalities have been refined in the latest release. The improved in-built photo and video repair utilities are available with the Premium and Technician editions, he adds.

The Technician edition is also equipped with newly-added, advanced file recovery capabilities. These include virtual machine recovery for VMDK, VDI, VHD and VHDX file types and extended support for Linux file system such as EXT2, EXT3, EXT4.

Mac Data Recovery 12 is available in different editions, ranging from the free edition to the most advanced Technician edition. For more info go to https://www.stellarinfo.com/data-recovery-mac.php.

