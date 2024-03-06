Skylum has launched Luminar, its first application for the iPad, photo editing software.

According to the folks at Skylum, the tool comes equipped with a comprehensive array of tools designed to meet the needs of photographers at every skill level. Key functionality includes:

Develop Tool: Basic adjustments for color correction, including exposure, black & white, temperature, tint, smart contrast, highlights, shadows, whites, blacks, saturation, vibrance, and vignette.

Key Tools: Details, Curves, Crop, Erase, Landscape (including Dehaze), and Monochrome (Black & White).

AI-Powered Tools: Enhance AI, Sky AI, Structure AI, and Relight AI.

Three Modes: Users can easily switch between Development, Filters, and Sky modes, depending on their editing preferences and the desired outcome.

Filter collection: Our extensive range of filters not only offers robust color correction but also pays homage to the nostalgia of film cameras, loved by many in the photography world.

Apple Pencil Support: Integration with Apple Pencil for precision editing and enhanced adjustment control.

The application is also available on visionOS today for Apple Vision Pro owners who can enjoy free access to the application until June 5th, 2024.

Luminar for iPad is now available as a subscription, with pricing starting at 3,99 Euro for 1 month, 15,99 Euro for 6 months, or 23,99 Euro + 7 days free trial for a yearly subscription.

For more information and to download the app, please visit the App Store.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related