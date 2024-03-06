Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for its new Colin Farrell-led drama “Sugar,” which will make its global debut with the first two episodes of its eight episode season on Friday, April 5, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday.

Here’s how the series is described: Starring and executive produced by Farrell, “Sugar” is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award-nominee Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.

The series also stars Kirby (“The Sandman”), Amy Ryan (“The Wire”), James Cromwell (“Succession”), Anna Gunn (“Breaking Bad”), Dennis Boutsikaris (“Better Call Saul”), Nate Corddry (“Mindhunter”), Sydney Chandler (“Don’t Worry Darling”), and Alex Hernandez (“Invasion”).

“Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich, who also executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg executive produce for Genre Films, marking their second series with Apple TV+ under Kinberg’s overall deal, following “Invasion.” Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich also serve as executive producers. The series was directed by Fernando Meirelles (“City of God,” “Two Popes”), who also executive produces, and Adam Arkin (“The Offer”), who also co-executive produces.

