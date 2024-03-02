Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of February 25-March 1.

° Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone wins Best Actress at the 30th Annual SAG Awards.

° In 2018, Microsoft offered to sell Apple its Bing search engine or start a Bing joint venture, Google said in a newly unsealed filing.

° Apple is purportedly investigating the possibility of “Apple Glasses” and an “Apple Ring.”

° iPhone sales in the MEA grew 26% year-over-year in quarter four of 2023.

° Apple registered a record-high fourth quarter market share in Europe’s smartphone market.

° Some game makers think Apple has lost interest in Apple Arcade.

° Apple has filed a lawsuit in Virginia federal court challenging the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s refusal to grant trademarks covering the company’s augmented-reality software development tools “Reality Composer” and “Reality Converter.”

° Fifth Season is selling more than US$1 billion worth of Apple TV+ content including Jason Momoa-starrer “See,” Nicole Kidman‘s “Roar,” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant” at the London TV Screenings.

° You may one day be able to browse and buy items in a virtual Apple retail store using the Vision Pro.

° Apple is purportedly canceling its decade-long Apple Car project.

° The new Splitscreen app lets you add a second macOS display to an Apple Vision Pro environment.

° Apple is likely to be smacked with an European Union (EU) antitrust fine of about 500 million euros (US$543 million) on March 5 over alleged antitrust practices in music streaming.

° Analyst Gene Munster says Apple should buy electric vehicle maker Rivian.

° In a new Medium post, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says U.S. shipments of the Apple Vision Pro are expected to be 200,000–250,000 units this year.

° Apple resellers in China are slashing the price of iPhone 15 models by as much as US$180, signaling an unusually prolonged slump in demand.

° Apple has expanded its self-service repair program to the M3 iMac, M3 14-inch MacBook Pro, and M3 16-inch MacBook Pro.

° Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” is nominated for three Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

° Apple says a number of government agencies in the European Union (EU) and elsewhere have voiced concerns about security risks as the tech giant opens up its iPhones and iPads to rival app stores.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related