VisionDevCamp, a not-for-profit developer event focused on creating applications for Apple Vision Pro and visionOS, announced that it will hold a hackathon-style event March 29-31 at the USCS Silicon Valley Extension in Santa Clara, California.

The team responsible for a successful series of iPhone, iPad, and iOS developer events (iPhoneDevCamp, iPadDevCamp, and iOSDevCamp) is reuniting to celebrate and support the launch of Apple’s newest platform.

“VisionDevCamp will be the largest gathering of Apple Vision Pro and visionOS developers ever assembled,” says the company’s Raven Zachary. “We’re excited about returning to our developer evangelism roots to create a not-for-profit developer event for Apple’s spatial computing platform” […]

“This is the chance to find cofounders, create a team and bring your dreams to reality,” adds VisionDevCamp’s Dom Sagolla. “We run events in order to promote inclusion, diversity and empowerment in the developer community — a formula that has led to everything from prominent Open Source projects like Oauth to publicly traded companies like Block (Square).”

