Alfre Woodard has joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ drama series “The Last Frontier,” reports Variety.

She joins previously announced series lead Jason Clarke in the show, as well as cast members Haley Bennett, Dominic Cooper, Simone Kessell, Tait Blum, and “Reservation Dogs” alum Dallas Goldtooth. Apple has given the show a 10-episode order.

Woodard will star as Bradford, described as “a top leader in the CIA.” This will be the second Apple series in which Woodard has appeared. She previously starred alongside Jason Momoa in the sci-fi drama “See,” which ran for three seasons.

About ‘The Last Frontier’

The drama series comes from Jon Bokenkamp (“The Blacklist”) and Richard D’Ovidio (“The Call”). Goldtooth will star as Hutch, the second in command US Marshall in a small Alaskan outpost.

Per the official description, the series follows US Marshall Frank Remnick (Clarke), “the lone Marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska, whose jurisdiction is turned upside-down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with international political implications.”

