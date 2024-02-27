Fifth Season is selling more than US$1 billion worth of Apple TV+ content including Jason Momoa-starrer “See,” Nicole Kidman‘s “Roar,” and M. Night Shyamalan’s “Servant” at the London TV Screenings, reports Deadline.

Prentiss Fraser, Fifth Season’s president of TV distribution, said the move realizes the outfit’s long-term strategy of landing big streamer shows that can then be sold in their second window to smaller buyers. (As far as I can tell, the shows will still be available to stream at Apple TV+).

Fraser told Deadline that there’s “little crossover” between Apple TV+ subscribers and regular linear broadcast viewers in crucial territories, which highlights the opportunities for second window. The UK, for example, is estimated to have around 2 million Apple TV+ subs – just 3% of the population.

Fifth Season’s London Apple slate includes four seasons of Shyamalan’s psychological horror “Servant,” three seasons of Steven Knight’s Momoa sci-fi vehicle “See,” and another three of the Octavia Spencer-starring legal drama “Truth Be Told.” There is also anthology series “Roar” starring Kidman and the UK mystery show, “The Essex Serpent” featuring Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes. Most have been running for several years. Fraser said the shows across the Apple slate cost more than $1 billion to make.

Fifth Season creates, produces, and distributes feature films and TV series. It’s based in Beverly Hills, California.

