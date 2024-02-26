Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles you should check out:

° From The Elec: Apple is relying on different OLED display suppliers for the upcoming 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, with Samsung exclusively producing 11-inch panels and LG making the 13-inch panels.

° From AppleInsider: EU users will face an extra security step when buying from Apple’s App Store, to give them the same hurdle facing those who buy from the new rival stores.

° From MarketWatch: Apple claims Spotify wants “limitless access” to its App Store without paying.

° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the entire article): Thousands of Iranians fall victim to cut-price Apple iPhone scam.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the members of the MacVoices Live! panel who purchased an Apple Vision Pro share their updated experiences, and others who have completed the demo chimed in with their impressions.

