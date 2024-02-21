AfterShip, a customer experience platform for eCommerce, has enabled Apple Wallet Order Tracking to allow users to receive real-time delivery updates and track online orders through Apple Wallet.

The new feature is now available to AfterShip’s merchant customers. Companies like FIGS, a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, are already using Apple Wallet Order Tracking to improve the visibility of their online orders, according to Andrew Chan, co-founder and CPO of AfterShip.

The integration of Apple Wallet Order Tracking provides a convenient way for users to track orders from thousands of local and international carriers, including FedEx, UPS, DHL, and USPS—all while maintaining the security and privacy of Apple Wallet. With Apple Wallet Order Tracking, orders are end-to-end encrypted between the user’s device and the merchant, so Apple cannot see any details about the purchase.

By clicking the Track with Apple Wallet button on a merchant’s order confirmation page, order tracking page, or within email and SMS notifications, shoppers can add their order information to Apple Wallet and receive notifications whenever there’s an update about their order status.

