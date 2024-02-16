The first ever iOS trojan has been discovered — and it’s stealing Face ID data to break into bank accounts, according to Tom’s Guide.

According to a new report from Group-IB, the Android trojan GoldDigger has now been modified with new capabilities that make it easier for this malware to drain victims’ bank accounts. First discovered last October, the trojan’s new variation has been dubbed GoldPickaxe, with versions specifically designed for both Android and iOS devices.

Once installed on either an iPhone or an Android phone, GoldPickaxe can collect facial recognition data, identity documents and intercepted text messages, all to make it easier to siphon off funds from banking and other financial apps. This biometric data is then used to create AI deepfakes to impersonate victims and access their bank accounts.

“It’s worth noting that at the moment, the GoldPickaxe trojan is only being used to target victims in Vietnam and Thailand,” notes Tom’s Guide. “However, as with with other malware campaigns, if this one proves successful, the cybercriminals behind it could expand their operations to target both iPhone and Android users in the U.S., Canada and other English-speaking countries.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related