Clique Games has released Small Bots exclusively for the Apple Vision Pro.

Developed by Atlantika Interactive and published by Clique Games, Small Bots is a spatial game custom-built for the spatial computer. Small Bots invites players to a world where nostalgia meets futuristic gameplay, utilizing the most natural and intuitive inputs possible — a user’s eyes and hands — to help define the spatial gaming experience, according to Clique Games CEO Brandon Egolf.

Here’s how the US$14.99 game is described: Small Bots shrinks players down into the size of a toy and places them into a nostalgically familiar, childhood dream. Players must navigate their now massive rooms and battle googly-eyed everyday items while using intuitive hand-tracking controls. The game blends the roguelike survival of Vampire Survivors with the power fantasy fun of Vox Machinae. Small Bots challenges players to re-enter their childhood and let their imagination fuel an unbelievably fun ride unlike anything else on the market.

About the Vision Pro

The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale February 2, and demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

