Mosyle, the Apple Unified Platform,says it’s prepared to support organizations planning to test the new remote management capabilities for Apple Vision Pro released yesterday as part of visionOS 1.1 beta.

“Apple’s continued innovation with Apple Vision Pro creates countless opportunities for growth and will help chart a new future of working, learning, and more,” says Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “We’ve seen a big surge in interest around the new product and are ready to help customers seamlessly test and embrace it moving forward.”

By combining mobile device management, endpoint security, internet privacy, and identity and application management, Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform makes it easier than ever for organizations to protect and deploy Apple devices at work and school, he adds.

The Apple Vision Pro officially went on sale February 2, and demos at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here. Then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

